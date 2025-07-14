A Dolgellau vicar and her friend are taking on a 60-mile hike along one of Europe's acclaimed new hiking routes to raise money for urgent repairs to St Mary’s church tower.
Revd Carol Roberts and Jo Lang are walking six stages of the Llwybr Cadfan pilgrimage trail from Tywyn to Porthmadog.
Their journey began on Saturday, 21 June at St Cadfan's Church in Tywyn.
They have completed five stages, covering around 50 miles, with one more stage from Llandecwyn to Porthmadog to go. The funds raised will support the St Mary's Church Towers Repairs Appeal.
The tower needs repointing and the cost is estimated at around £200,000. This will restore the structural integrity of the tower and prevent water damage.
St Mary’s Church in Dolgellau is a Grade II listed building which stands on the site of a medieval church dating back to at least 1254, when it was first mentioned in records. The tower requiring repairs was probably begun around 1727.
As well as fundraising activities, the church is also looking at other grants and sources of income.
Revd Carol Roberts said: "The tower repairs are essential for the safety of the building and to preserve this important part of Dolgellau's heritage and landscape. The local community have been very generous but we need to raise more money for these essential repairs.
“Walking mindfully, taking in the beauty of creation, and visiting ancient churches has been spiritually uplifting and physically challenging for me. People go on pilgrimage to connect with the landscape and deepening their relationship with God. This is certainly happening to me!”
The full trail takes approximately 12 days to complete and includes visits to 17 historic churches and six holy wells.
A Just Giving page has been set up for people to donate to Revd Carol’s pilgrimage challenge. Visit https://shorturl.at/ghqrg
