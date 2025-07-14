HAVEN is applying for a Bingo Premises Licence for Hafan Y Mor Holiday Park, Pwllheli.
Information about the application is available from the licensing authority, including the arrangements for viewing the details of the application.
Any of the following persons may make representations in writing to the licensing authority about the application:
- A person who lives sufficiently close to the premises to be likely to be affected by the authorised activities.
- A person who has business interests that might be affected by the authorised activities.
- A person who represents someone in any of the above two categories.
Any representations must be made by the Monday, 4 August.
