The Aberdyfi Croquet Players have prepared the lawn for the start of the new season at Aberdyfi Recreation Ground and Bowling Club.
The group of around 20 players meet most Wednesday and Sunday afternoons at 2pm, and play Golf Croquet, Association Croquet, and their own hybrid game of Robert's Croquet, named after their founder member.
Mallets and balls are available at the Recreation Ground, and a single session costs just £3 and a season subscription is £40.
Contact 01654 767 858 for further information.