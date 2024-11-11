Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team representatives attended the Remembrance Parade in Aberdyfi to lay a wreath at the memorial, saying they “are very grateful for this opportunity each year to be able to remember those who have served, and those who continue to serve our country”.
Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team released this photographs of representatives attending the Remembrance Parade (Copyright: See previous)
Photographer Doris O’Keefe said Aberdyfi was honoured to welcome the Lord Lieutenant of Gwynedd, Edmund Seymour Bailey, to their Remembrance Sunday service.
“He laid a wreath featuring his lord Lieutenant’s Crest at Aberdyfi’s War Memorial on behalf of King Charles.”
Lord Lieutenant of Gwynedd Edmund Bailey pays his respects at Aberdyfi's War memorial after laying the first wreath on behalf of the King. Photo: Doris O’Keefe (Copyright: See previous)
Lord Lieutenant of Gwynedd Edmund Seymour Bailey salutes the War Memorial at St Peter's Church. Photo: Doris O’Keefe (Copyright: See previous)