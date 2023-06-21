For over 70 years, John has made a significant impact, transforming the Talyllyn Railway from nearly derelict to a major tourist attraction.
A skilled engineer over the years he has demonstrated qualities of leadership, encouragement and ingenuity which has inspired generations of employees and volunteers alike.
He first rode the Talyllyn Railway in 1947. In 1951 when it was taken over by the Talyllyn Railway Preservation Society, John got involved, giving up his summer holiday that year to work on the railway’s then barely functioning line.
John’s expertise came to be increasingly relied upon, none more so than in 1957 when a major landslip threatened the future of the line. Aided by an army of volunteers John led the effort to rebuild the line. Without this, the railway’s future, and indeed the entire heritage railway sector, could have been very different.
In 1958 he was appointed honorary civil engineer. Then in 1963 he became the railway’s first paid chief engineer. During his 30 years in the role the railway changed enormously and John was at the heart of it, often working long hours to keep the wheels turning.
John retired as chief engineer in 1994, but his involvement continued as a volunteer. For many years he operated the self-propelled flail mower, which he had designed, to keep down the lineside vegetation.
Talyllyn Railway chairman David Ventry said: “John’s leadership influenced the whole railway heritage movement.
“He has been the right person at the right time, expert at value engineering and a thoroughly good engineer. In our opinion this is an award richly deserved.”