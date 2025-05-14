On 19 and 20 May, Leo Donaghy will visit Aberdyfi to work with members of the village art society.
Leo will give an evening demonstration on Monday, 19 May, and a workshop on Tuesday, 20 May on Chinese Brush Painting.
Leo was born in Dublin in 1955. In 1974 he moved to England and did a foundation course at Wirral Metropolitan College and then went on to obtain a BA(Hon) degree from John Moores University in Liverpool. More recently he has studied at the Slade School of Art in London.
He works from a studio in Shropshire and paints in many media and does large and small project work. His painting is informed by everything that in some way provokes the senses. He expresses this by drawing and sketching small thumb nails He then likes to grow the work in scale.
The evening demonstration on 19 May at Neuadd Dyfi starts at 7pm and is open to members and non-members (£10 for members and £15 for non-members). Drinks and nibbles will be provided.
The workshop on 20 May is from 10am-3pm at Neuadd Dyfi and will not be available for non-members. As places will be limited would members please book to avoid disappointment. Email [email protected].
“These two events are sure to be very enjoyable and instructive so please come along,” said Aberdyfi Art Society press officer, Susan Dickson.