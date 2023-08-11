Standing just shy of 1m tall, the chair was made from hardened plywood by team volunteer Matt Young. Originally from Yorkshire Matt went to Aberystwyth University in 1995 for a degree in Environmental Earth Studies, a path leading to a long career in conservation and forestry related activity. He learnt the craft of building log-houses in Finland and brought those skills back to Wales. Finding himself the proud owner of a CNC routing machine, a computer controlled wood cutting device, he recently started to explore the artistic possibilities of the materials he was so familiar with, and the rest is history. The chair took three days to create. When asked about the creative process, Matt, true to his straight talking, no nonsense Yorkshire heritage, aid “sanding the internal angles was a pig”.