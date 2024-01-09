His college, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai finished fourth overall against colleges from across the UK.
He now has a chance of being selected to represent the UK in either the 47th WorldSkills Competition, which will take place in Lyon, France from September 10-15 next year, or the following edition in Shanghai, China in 2026.
Adam finished third in Industrial Electronics.
Adam, from Aberdyfi, attends Coleg Menai as part of his engineering degree apprenticeship with Nimbus Foods.
The winners of the WorldSkillsUK National Finals were recognised at a ceremony at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall following two days of intense competition at venues in and around Manchester, which followed six months of local and regional qualifiers.
Students and apprentices competed in disciplines ranging from engineering, digital and manufacturing through to creative, business and health and hospitality.
Grŵp Llandrillo Menai finished fourth overall behind New College Lanarkshire, Southern Regional College and City of Glasgow College.
WorldSkills UK chief executive Ben Blackledge said: “This is a life-changing moment for these young people.
“They are the new generation of high flyers that will give UK employers a competitive edge.
“Our finals not only celebrate the best in young talent, but also provide a vital opportunity to see how skill development in the UK stacks up both domestically and against our international neighbours
“Skills will continue to be a key differentiator for business both at home and abroad and through our programmes we are working to ensure that all apprentices and students across the UK can gain access to high-quality technical education and apprenticeships that lead to real success for them and the UK as a whole.”
For more information including a full list of winners, visit www.worldskillsuk.org