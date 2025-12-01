Events in Aberdyfi have been organised to raise money for the local RNLI.
On Friday, 19 December at 6pm, the Dysynni Male Voice Choir will sing Christmas carols at Aberdyfi Lifeboat Station.
Get in the festive spirit with music, mulled wine and mince pies.
Everyone is welcome.
There will be more music on offer courtesy of the Aberdyfi Clangers.
They present an afternoon of Christmas music on Wednesday, 24 December.
At 2.30pm at the lifeboat station, Christmas Eve afternoon will be filled with the sound of bell ringing by the Aberdyfi Clangers who will give a recital. Then you can have a go yourself!
With mulled wine, mince pies and Christmas cheer aplenty, donations to the RNLI will be gratefully received.
