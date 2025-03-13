An Aberdyfi woman has received an award for decades of service to the Royal British Legion.
Congratulations have been given to Mrs Eluned Fowles who, on Saturday, 1 March received a 30 Year Award from the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal in recognition of her outstanding contribution.
The award was presented to Mrs Fowles on the day by Mr David Richardson, local area organiser of the Poppy Appeal, with Dr Elizabeth Andrews, President of the former Ladies section of the Aberdyfi Branch of the Royal British Legion also in attendance.
"I am very pleased and honoured to accept this award from the Royal British Legion," said Mrs Fowles.
"It was a complete surprise, and I am especially delighted to receive the award today on St David's Day.
"I am extremely proud to have carried the Royal British Legion Standard for 30 years on Remembrance Day in Aberdyfi. It has been a real privilege.
Mr David Richardson said: " We are all immensely proud of Eluned in Aberdyfi and we give her our thanks and appreciation for her incredible work over the last 30 years. She has carried the Royal British Legion Standard faithfully over the years, leading our Aberdyfi Remembrance Sunday marches with pride in all weathers, and she thoroughly deserves this award."
Report and pics by Doris O’Keefe