Penygroes children have been nominated for a film award.
Leading UK education charity, Into Film, has announced the nominations for this year’s Into Film Awards, and youngsters from Clwb Ffilm Dyffryn Nantlle, Penygroes, have been named.
The nominees will attend a star-studded, red-carpet event at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London on Tuesday 24 June, hosted by actor, presenter and author, Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE.
Briall Rhys, aged 10, Celt Ynyr Owen-Williams, 10, Elai Rhys Hill, 9, and Fflur Jones, 10, have been nominated for Best Film – 5 to 11 years for ‘Ynyr yr Ysbryd’.
The awards, sponsored by the UK film industry, celebrate young people’s creativity in film, showcasing and highlighting the wealth of tomorrow’s creative talent.
Ynyr is an unhappy ghost. He shares his thoughts about what would make things better.
This is the children’s first film. They worked with mentor Hedydd Ioan over a three day period to develop the script, rehearse, find the locations, shoot the video, record the sound, and discuss a first edit.
The story was inspired by an e-mail from Into Film the week before, which suggested making a film around the theme of Calan Gaeaf/Halloween. A course was held during the half term before Calan Gaeaf/Halloween.
The mentor worked with the group on the story, trying to avoid traditional stories (werewolves, vampires, zombies!). They worked on the story and script for a day, using the Into Film resource (Storio) as a prompt. Everyone shared the roles on the film.
Commenting on the experience, Fflur said it was “brilliant”. “It was fund to learn acting and filming, and using the camera and sound equipment,” she added.
Of the 11 categories, Wales has received a record-breaking seven nominations in total.
Nominees from Cardiff, Conwy, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, and Swansea will attend the awards.