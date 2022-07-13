AberOpera heads back to the Victorian era to help museum

AberaOpera take to the stage at Ceredigion Museum with a programme of Victorian songs, duets and choruses ( IAN CAPPER )

ON FRIDAY, 29 July at 7pm, AberOpera present a concert of Victorian songs, duets and choruses.

The concert, at Ceredigion Museum on Terrace Road, Aberystwyth, is presented in association with the Friends of Ceredigion Museum.

Entry is £5 at the door or in advance from the Tourist Information Centre, also on Terrace Road, or online.

Doors open at 6pm. Refreshments will be available.

The concert will include popular items such as the Gendarmes Duet for Tenor and Baritone and the Cats Duet for Soprano and Mezzo-Soprano.

Proceeds will support the work of the museum in recording local history.

AberOpera welcome new singers of any skill level to join them. Music reading is not essential as there are many experienced singers to support newcomers.

For more details call 01970 820157, or email [email protected] .