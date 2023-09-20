Gwynedd Council has sent a letter to the fire service expressing concern over the proposals that could see fire stations in tourist hotspots shut. Three different options have been put forward. One would see full-time firefighters put on duty during the day in those places. There would be no job losses, but every north Wales household would pay £20.36 more than they do now. The second option would be the same as the above, but one of three fire engines based in Wrexham would be taken away and 22 firefighter jobs lost to make savings of around £1.1m. Each household would pay £16.63 more. The final option would be the same as option two, but with the closures of Llanberis, Beaumaris, Abersoch, Cerrigydrudion and Conwy fire stations and the loss of 36 full-time firefighters and 38 on-call firefighters. This option would see taxpayers pay £12.22 more than now.