Abersoch RNLI launched to reports of two people in difficulty at Porth Neigwl.
The volunteer crew at Abersoch RNLI were paged at 5.30pm on Tuesday, 22 August by UK the coastguard following reports of two swimmers in difficulty at Porth Neigwl.
The ‘Peter & Ann Setten’ Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was launched at 5.37pm and arrived at the scene within ten minutes. The Coastguard helicopter was also in attendance.
The lifeboat crew carried out a search of the area along with the coastguard helicopter. It was then confirmed that the two casualties were reported to be safely ashore and in the care of the waiting paramedics.
Following confirmation that no other people were in the water the lifeboat returned to the lifeboat station at 6.30pm where it was then washed down, refuelled and left ready for service.
If you get into difficulty, or spot someone else in trouble, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.