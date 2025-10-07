The Cove restaurant, Abersoch has raised £697.35 for the RNLI.
Owners Stag and Sophie took part in the RNLI’s 'Save Lives at Sea with A Cup of Tea' week, generously donating every penny spent on hot drinks that week to Abersoch RNLI.
Stag and Sophie, who thank their customers for raising the incredible amount, presented a cheque to Fundraising Chair, Sue McCann.
Sue said: “Our thanks go to The Cove for taking part in this fundraising event and of course to everyone who came along to buy a tea and coffee during the week. The RNLI depend on the public’s generosity to continue to save lives at sea.”
To take part in a fundraising event, or plan your own, visit RNLI.org/fundraising.
