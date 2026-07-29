A 14-year-old from Aberystwyth has taken the chop in solidarity with his fellow classmate with kidney cancer.
Elijah Rahman faced the Clippers on 16 July, hoping to raise money and awareness for his friend Edward Taylor, also 14, who received a cancer diagnosis in March.
The pair sit together in English and science lessons at Ysgol Penglais School, but Edward has sadly been absent in recent months due to his lifesaving treatment.
Elijah said: “[Hearing about Edward’s cancer diagnosis] was quite a shock; we’re good friends.
“I wanted to find a way to support Edward and people going through what Edward’s going through.
“As a result of Edward’s treatment, he has lost his hair.
“In solidarity, as someone who loves my mop of hair, I thought it was a good visible way to raise awareness.
“It feels amazing to reach the target; I didn’t know it would blow up like it has. Thank you to everyone who has shared and donated.”
Edward has a tumour in his kidney which has since spread to his lung. He and his family have spent months away from home in Cardiff going through chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a successful operation.
Latch was Edward’s charity of choice, offering emotional, practical and financial support for families facing childhood cancer.
On 16 July, as part of a school charity day, Elijah lost his mop, with Edward there as witness.
Edward’s family said: “Elijah is an incredible person, and this kind of thing is so in character for him.
“Elijah has been there for him through this immensely difficult time.”
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