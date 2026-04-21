Two small Aberystwyth adult care homes supporting adults with learning disabilities have been praised by inspectors as a “high-quality service from a team of extremely skilled staff.”
Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) visited the Shaftesbury Brodawel and Shaftesbury Hafan Y Coed homes in Aberystwyth in March.
In a report on both homes, inspectors found that “well-being is rated as good because people receive a service that is highly person centred, that creatively enables them to achieve their well-being outcomes.”
“People have developed excellent relationships with the familiar and knowledgeable staff.”
The inspection report said that care and support at the homes is “rated as excellent because people receive a high-quality service from a team of extremely skilled staff.”
“Care workers are guided by very informative individualised personal plans that enable them to meet people’s needs,” the report added.
The environments of the homes is rated as good “because people are well supported to be comfortable and relaxed throughout the home”, inspectors found, while leadership and management is also rated as good “because the provider has thorough oversight of the service” and “the leadership at the service has created a positive culture that ensures people receive high quality care.”
Jane Percy, Executive Director of Care Operations said: “We are delighted that CIW were able to see in action the importance placed on empowerment at this service, from care plans to accessible communications and fun activities, this service is focused on promoting independence and choice so that those that live there can live a flourishing life.”
Stuart Dryden, Deputy Director of Care Operations said: “We are delighted with this inspection outcome. It reflects the dedication and passion of our team in Wales, who work every day to ensure residents live well, achieve their goals and feel truly at home.”
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