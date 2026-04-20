The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) says it is strengthening its local presence in Meirionnydd with the appointment of Ffion Prysor Jones and Llio Roberts.
Ffion Prysor Jones who comes from Trawsfynydd joins the FUW Meirionnydd team as Member Services Coordinator. A familiar face in the FUW Dolgellau office, she brings valuable experience from her four years working from Dolgellau with FUW Insurance Services.
Meanwhile, Rhydymain’s Llio Roberts takes up the role of Technical Advisor (North Wales), adding further capacity and expertise to the union’s advisory services. With a firm farming background, Llio’s appointment strengthens the FUW’s ability to support members through an evolving policy and farm support landscape.
Both Ffion and Llio join Heledd Teleri Williams, Member Services Manager for Meirionnydd, as part of a growing team dedicated to delivering practical, on-the-ground support for farmers.
Commenting on the appointments, FUW Group Chief Executive Guto Bebb said: “As a Union, we are committed to investing in our people and strengthening the services we provide to members. These appointments reflect our determination to ensure farmers have access to the local knowledge, expertise and support they need.
“Working alongside Heledd, I have no doubt that Ffion and Llio will be excellent additions to the Dolgellau office, helping to support members and rural communities as farmers navigate the biggest changes in farm support in generations.”
With the Single Application Form window open until 15 May 2026, FUW Meirionnydd continues to support farmers as they consider their options between the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) and a tapered Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).
For more information, and to learn more about how staff in the FUW Meirionnydd office can help you, contact them at [email protected] or call 01341 422298.
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