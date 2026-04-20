Supermarket giant Aldi is revisiting old plans to build a store in Aberystwyth with accompanying hotel.
The discount chain has written to Ceredigion County Council to enquire as to whether the approved plans for a store and hotel on the old Kwik Save site along Park Avenue were extant.
The county council has written back to Aldi, informing them that because demolition work took place on the site, the application is considered to have started.
Avison Young who are acting on behalf of Aldi wrote to Ceredigion County Council seeking confirmation that the original planning permission was in place.
They added in their application: “In August 2025, Avison Young submitted a formal pre-application enquiry, on behalf of Aldi Stores Ltd, to Ceredigion County Council for the proposed development of an Aldi foodstore, together with access, car parking, servicing, drainage and landscaping.”
Avison Young add that Ceredgion County Council’s response stated: “Given the site’s allocation for mixed-use development (including retail) and the extant planning permission for a retail store and hotel, the principle of a retail use on this site remains acceptable in policy terms and carries significant weight.”
Ceredigion County Council responded to confirm that the development has commenced within the specified time limits, the works carried out to date comprise of material operations and that planning permission granted a decade ago is extant.
Plans for a standalone store were approved by Ceredigion County Council in 2019 but were called in by the Welsh Government and subsequently rejected by the Welsh Government, over flood concerns.
There has been little movement ever since with the site boarded up and described as an eyesore on one of the main gateways into Aberystwyth.
Aldi has previously said it was ‘extremely concerned’ by ‘continued roadblocks’ that are “severely hampering efforts” to bring forward its new store at Aberystwyth.
The store, Aldi says, would create 40 jobs in the town.
Speaking in June 2023. Rob Jones, Aldi Real Estate Director, described the planning process as being 'extremely slow', adding: "There has been very little progress, meaning that the potential jobs, investment and regeneration of an eyesore site remains on hold.”
In response to those claims at the time, Natural Resources Wales said it had been waiting on information from the supermarket, which it had received in June 2023 and would then conduct a review of a flood model.
Welsh Government Climate Change Minister, Julie James, blocked the scheme over flooding fears in March 2022, saying at the time: “The decision (to refuse planning permission) would prevent development being undertaken on a site at risk of flooding, where it has not been demonstrated the potential consequences of a flood event could be adequately managed.
“If the application was approved, the benefits in terms of supporting the objective of responding to the climate emergency may not be secured.”
The disused site has long drawn complaints from local residents, with former town councillor, Mair Benjamin describing it as an eyesore and a development that was ‘desperately needed’ in the town.
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