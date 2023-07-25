An NRW spokesperson said: “We issue pollution risk forecasts daily from May to September, and are valid for 24 hours. Not all designated bathing waters receive pollution risk forecasts. Four Ceredigion beaches receive can receive these alerts (They are Aberystwyth South, Llangrannog, New Quay North and Traeth Gwyn, near New Quay). Llanrhystud is not one of these beaches and would therefore not have an alert issued for it. We have not received any report of a pollution incident in the Llanrhystud area, so we have no reason to believe that the water quality would be lower than expected.”