Aberystwyth Ramblers will join Meirionnydd Ramblers for a walk up Rhinog Fawr next week.
On Wednesday, 14 June, Dave will lead a reasonably strenuous six-mile circular walk to the summit of Rhinog Fawr at 2,362ft.
The route from the 9.50am start at SH684302 is by way of Bwlch Drws Ardudwy around the east side of the mountain and the final ascent is west from there to the top.
There is a descent which is initially steep from the top, northwest towards Llyn Du which is passed on its northern side. More descent brings the route out just to the east of the Roman Steps with an easy walk back to the start.
There are short easy scrambling bits on the ascent and descent with boulders and heather abounding and with a reasonable chance to see the wild goats that make the Rhinogydd range their home.
If weather permits there are excellent views of much of the Snowdonian mountains, Cadair Idris range and across Tremadog Bay towards Ynys Enlli.
The route is unsuitable for dogs. Contact the leader if going; their contact details can be found on either the Aberystwyth or Meirionnydd groups’ websites.
