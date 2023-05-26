AN Aberystwyth architect and civil engineer has been made a Freeman of the City of London.
Steffan Raw-Rees, the youngest son of Charles & Velvor Raw-Rees, has just been made a Freeman of the City of London, which is one of the oldest surviving traditional ceremonies still in existence today and is believed to have been first presented in 1237.
The ceremony took place in the Guildhall on the 21 April.
Most of the practical reasons for obtaining the Freedom of the City have disappeared, however it remains a unique part of London’s history.