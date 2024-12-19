A landmark exhibition about society’s relationship with soil at Somerset House in London will feature the work of an Aberystwyth lecturer.
SOIL: The World at Our Feet aims to unearth the wonder of soil, its interconnection to all life on Earth, and the vital role it plays in our planet’s future.
Miranda Whall from Aberystwyth University’s School of Art is one of several artists whose work will encapsulate the fragile relationship between people, the planet and its soil at the exhibition running next year.
She said: “I am thrilled to be contributing to this very important and timely exhibition.
“What I love about it is its ambition, scope, and reach - it's a rich compost of art, education, agriculture, science, history, horticulture, and socio-politics, which will all be interwoven and spread throughout the Embankment Gallery for three months, to hopefully engage a wide and diverse audience.”
Whall will be exhibiting four works from her ‘When Earth Speaks’ project, produced from data collected from an upland soil sensor network high in the Cambrian mountains.
Also included in the exhibition is the audio recording of ‘When Earth Speaks; A Dirty Ensemble’, a performance held at Aberystwyth Arts Centre in June 2024.
Directed by Whall, the immersive performance involved a diverse range of artists and performers who responded to the soil sensor data.
A documentary video and interview with Whall, filmed on location in the Cambrian Mountains and at her studio, will also be screened in the gallery.
SOIL: The World at Our Feet is co-curated by The Land Gardeners, Henrietta Courtauld and Bridget Elworthy, curator and writer May Rosenthal Sloan and Claire Catterall, Senior Curator at Somerset House.
SOIL: The World at Our Feet will be on display at the Embankment Galleries, Somerset House in London from 23 January to 13 April 2025.