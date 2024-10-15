Pop Idol winner Will Young has been forced to cancel this week’s show at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
He had been due to appear this Saturday, 19 October, but is unable to appear due to a throat infection.
Aberystwyth Arts Centre released an update today from Will, which says: “Following an appointment with my doctor today, I’ve been told that I need to rest because of a throat infection and won’t be able to sng for the rest of the week.
“I’m really disappointed to say I have to postpone my shows in Shefffield, Lincoln, Leeds, Aberystwyth and Manchester. I am so sorry for any inconvenience this causes you. We are working on rescheduling the dates right now, so please hold o to your tickets until we have an update.”
Aberystwyth Arts Centre said: “Unfortunately, this event has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
“The three options on offer to you are to keep hold of your ticket(s) and wait to hear from us with regard the new date, a full refund of ticket value (excluding postage, Booking Protect, donation, or booking fee if applicable to your booking) or a credit note of ticket value (excluding postage, Booking Protect, donation, or booking fee if applicable to your booking).
“Aberystwyth Arts Centre would like to thank you again for your patience, understanding and continued support.”