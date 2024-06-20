IT was northward bound for Aberystwyth Athletic Club members in the past week as they turned their attention to a road race in Barmouth and trail race at Coed y Brenin.
In the short space of time since it was introduced, the Barmouth 10k has already become a firm favourite and this year close to 1,000 runners took on the picturesque course along the Mawddach estuary trail.
Both the male and female course records were broken this year with Meirionnydd’s Tom Roberts finishing in 32.01 and Sale’s Anna Bracegirdle Sale finishing in 34.26, knocking six minutes off the previous record.
Leading the Aber charge in Barmouth was Edd land, finishing in 16th place in a time of 36.07.
Paul Williams won his age category in a time of 37.33 with Nathan Robertshaw crossing the line in 38.35.
Stephen Thomas finished in 44.10, Gail Evans secured a pb in 45.00 with Anita Saycell in 48.05 closely followed by Mel Hopkins in 48.07, Will Lerigo in 48.13 and Gwilym Jones in 48.31.
Lina Land finished in 50.58, closely followed by Dave Humphreys in 51.31, Deian Creunant in 52.37 and Jade Gaitely in 53.04. Paul Tonkin crossed the line in 56.26, just ahead of Elinor Inns in 56.31, Theresa Sharland in 57.22 and Moss Inns in 58.41.
Linda Paasman completed the course in 1.02.31 with Julie Williams securing a pb time of 1.05.58 and John Gwynn Evans finished 2nd in his age category in a time of 1.06.16. Clare Lancaster finished in 1.09.26, Shan Breese 1.11.44 and Sarah Easter completed the course in 1.18.36.
A satisfactory category win and good day out for Aber AC chair Paul Williams: “This race has really become a very popular race in the short space it’s been going.
“It attracts a strong field and is a lovely course, albeit slightly narrow at times, and if you have the chance to look, the views are spectacular. Great also to see such a good turnout for Aber’s blue army.”
Staying in Gwynedd but moving slightly eastwards and the Coed y Brenin trail marathon and half marathon were held the same day with nine of the Aber faithful taking on the challenge there.
Dave Powell was the only Aber entrant in the marathon but he managed to win his category in a time of 4.23.08. In the half marathon Damian Sidnell led Aber home and secured 3rd in his age category in a time of 2.01.56 with Dan Back finishing in a pb time of 2.04.36.
Toby Driver finished in 2.07.13 followed by Rhys Brassington in 2.08.43 and Roger Matthews in 2.10.31.
Lyndsey Wheeler completed the course in 2.31.05 with Bethan Jones crossing the line in 3.09.52 and Jennie Thomas finishing in 3.25.49.
After smashing his course pb by over eight minutes Dan Back was obviously over the moon: “Coed y Brenin never disappoints, it is a fantastic location, whether cycling or running, but it is also one of the most challenging trail.routes around.
“It is very popular with around 350 taking part this time round and good to see Aber well represented. I was delighted with my personal best time on the course but will now need to come back again to try and beat it.”