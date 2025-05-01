ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have confirmed that, following the club’s relegation from the JD Cymru Premier, men's first-team manager Antonio Corbisiero has mutually agreed with the club to part ways with immediate effect.
Owing to ongoing uncertainty over the club’s destination for the upcoming season in Tier 2, this decision has been reached with the agreement of both parties to ensure that the club can prepare immediately for all eventualities.
The Football Association of Wales has confirmed to the club that until all permutations have concluded (i.e. completion of the Licensing processes for Tiers 2 and 3), the club’s destination for next season cannot be finalised — whether that be the JD Cymru North or JD Cymru South.
The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Antonio for his dedication and commitment since returning to the club in November 2024.
The club wishes Corbs and his family the very best and extends a warm welcome back to Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium in the future.
Corbsiero said: "I'd like to thank everybody at the club for the opportunity of leading the team in the fight for survival this season — sadly, it wasn't to be and I'm gutted for everybody involved that relegation was the outcome.
“My thanks go to the fans who have been with us all the way — especially the incredible support at the cup final in February.
“It'd be fantastic to see that support week in, week out next season for a new manager to help get this club back to the JD Cymru Premier.
“I'm thankful to the chairman, the board, staff and players for all their support throughout and wish the club every success next season."
Further updates with regards the Men's First-Team management structure for the upcoming season shall be provided in due course.