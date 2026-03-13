“The work underway in Gwynedd is a strong example of this approach in action, showing how culture can be embedded in local decision-making in ways that are rooted in community and place. This is such an important year for culture in Wales. Putting culture at the heart of decision-making – including through our call for a Culture Act for Wales – will be vital if we are to realise the full potential of culture to support health, education, climate action, cohesive communities and a fairer economy, and we look forward to seeing Gwynedd continue to inspire others in this space.”