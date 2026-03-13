Portmeirion saw people from across Gwynedd gather there for an event to celebrate culture in the county.
The Gwynedd Council organised event was attended by around 80 group representatives, giving an opportunity to learn, explore and celebrate the sector with stakeholders, and highlighting the importance of culture for well-being.
Following the success of the first event in 2025, this year's focus was on the central role of culture in promoting health and well-being, with guest speakers from North Wales Medical School and the Office of the Future Generations Commissioner contributing their expertise.
Jacob Ellis, Director for External Relations and Culture at the Office of the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, said: “Culture is fundamental to our long-term well-being. Across Wales, we are seeing positive examples of cultural well-being being taken forward at a local level, often driven by strong partnerships and place-based leadership.
“The work underway in Gwynedd is a strong example of this approach in action, showing how culture can be embedded in local decision-making in ways that are rooted in community and place. This is such an important year for culture in Wales. Putting culture at the heart of decision-making – including through our call for a Culture Act for Wales – will be vital if we are to realise the full potential of culture to support health, education, climate action, cohesive communities and a fairer economy, and we look forward to seeing Gwynedd continue to inspire others in this space.”
Dr Nia Jones, Dean of Medicine, Bangor University added:
“At the North Wales Medical School, arts and culture are embedded in medical education, helping future doctors connect meaningfully with patients and communities while strengthening social accountability.
“Through language, storytelling, and the arts, students also develop tools to reflect, build resilience, and sustain healthy, fulfilling careers. We think culture is essential — not optional — in shaping compassionate, community-rooted healthcare professionals.”
A highlights of the event was the sharing of the draft vision and principles for Gwynedd's culture.
Council leader Nia Jeffreys said: "Culture is important to the people of Gwynedd, and Gwynedd is important to culture. The flame of creativity has been lit here for centuries, and sustaining the flame is essential for identity, language and the rich and diverse traditions of our residents.
"I'm delighted to see the culture sector coming together in an iconic location like Portmeirion, which is celebrating a special milestone this year at its centenary.
"Working in partnership is an exceptional strength, and I welcome seeing the co-development of a vision and principles for culture in Gwynedd taking place.
"The launch of the Culture Network is also a vital way of promoting collaboration, sharing information and developing the sector to be strong today and in the future."
The Gwynedd Culture Vision and Principles and the Gwynedd Culture Action Plan will be presented for approval by Cabinet during 2026.
For more information about the arts and culture in Gwynedd www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/arts or follow the Gwynedd Greadigol / Creative Gwynedd social media accounts.
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