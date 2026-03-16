Hywel Dda Health Charities has announced funding to support Phase 2 of the Heads Up initiative, a service that provides hair loss care for people affected by cancer treatment.
The funding will enable the continuation of the service until 31 December 2027, following its successful launch in January 2024.
The funding has been match-funded by partner organisations, the Withybush Hospital Cancer Day Unit Appeal and Cancer Hair Care.
Hywel Dda University Health Board is the first Health Board in Wales to provide a comprehensive support service for chemotherapy-related hair loss.
The service, which is delivered by Cancer Hair Care, connects healthcare professionals and haircare experts from local communities to empower patients to manage their hair loss journey with independence, dignity and choice.
Gina Beard, Lead Cancer Nurse, said: “We are incredibly grateful to our local communities for their generous donations, which have made this funding possible.
“Hair loss can be one of the most distressing side effects of cancer treatment, and this service helps patients feel heard, supported and equipped with practical tools and advice.
“Thanks to this funding, we can continue to offer inclusive, compassionate care that makes a real difference to people’s lives.”
The Heads Up initiative offers tailored support for every stage of the hair loss journey, including headwear options, brow and lash care, and guidance on new hair growth.
The service also provides training for nurses and local hairdressers, helping to build a community of informed professionals who can offer evidence-based support.
Founder of Cancer Hair Care Jasmin Julia Gupta said: “We are delighted and privileged to continue this much needed service.
“We are looking for more hairdressers to join the project and would like to encourage hairdressers to contact Cancer Hair Care directly to show their interest via www.cancerhaircare.co.uk or email [email protected].”
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