Join Meirionnydd Ramblers for the Dave Rowley memorial walk on Wednesday, 25 March.
Starts in Llanfachreth above Dolgellau on quiet lanes and then paths through the Nannau Estate to arrive at the attractive lake of Llyn Cynwch.
Pick up the popular precipice walk in a clockwise direction and rake across the hillside, with spectacular views of the Mawddach Estuary far below and the ridges of Cadair Idris beyond.
Leaving the precipice walk, make your way downhill, visiting the Coed y Brenin arboretum and the nearby river, before joining a lane back to the start.
The Group grade C, circular, 6.5 mile, National Grade: Moderate walk starts at10.15am and finishes at 3.15pm.
Start at Llanfachreth car park by old school (Grid Ref: SH756225)
Contact Mike on 01341 241575 or 07880 595468.
Book with the leader for the Ramblers’ Moel Ysgyfarnogod and Foel Penolau walk on Sunday, 29 March.
Providing weather conditions are favourable the destination is Moel Ysgyfarnogod, a mountain of 623 metres in the Rhinogydd. An extension to Foel Penolau its neighbour at 614 metres will also be offered to those who choose an additional challenge.
Follow an ancient Bronze Age track around Moel Goedog enjoying fabulous views over the Dwyryd Estuary to Portmeirion, the Llŷn Peninsula and the mountains of Eryri. The track continues to Bryn Cader Faner, but turn off to follow the path that starts to ascend to Llyn Eiddew for a coffee break before rising more steeply up onto an old manganese track contouring around the base of Moel Ysgyfarnogod.
Follow this track a short distance then head off and climb steeply to the summit. From here there are amazing 360 degree views of north Wales.
Descend towards Foel Penolau and seek a sheltered spot for lunch.
Those who wish to climb Foel Penolau can do so while others take a rest after lunch.
Retrace your steps to Llyn Eiddew and onto the Ardudwy Way to complete the walk by contouring around the east and south sides of Moel Goedog.
This route back to your cars gives you good views of the dark austere, Rhinog Fawr and Llyn Cwm Bychan, providing a contrast to the coastal views on the morning walk to the mountains.
Booking essential, numbers limited to 12. Contact leader.
This walk is in an area where sheep and cattle are farmed and regrettably is not suitable for dogs
The Group grade B+, circular 11 mile, National Grade Strenuous walk starts at 10am. Estimated finish time, 4.30pm.
Start at the pull-in area opposite the entrance to Methyr (Grid Ref: SH603316)
Contact Rita (07849 851153)
For further information or changes visit meirionnyddramblers.org.uk.
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