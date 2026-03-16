Follow an ancient Bronze Age track around Moel Goedog enjoying fabulous views over the Dwyryd Estuary to Portmeirion, the Llŷn Peninsula and the mountains of Eryri. The track continues to Bryn Cader Faner, but turn off to follow the path that starts to ascend to Llyn Eiddew for a coffee break before rising more steeply up onto an old manganese track contouring around the base of Moel Ysgyfarnogod.