Owner Ffion Roberts said: "This award is a huge honour for the business and reflects the hard work, passion and dedication of our team, as well as the incredible producers whose ciders we stock. We’re proud to be helping put Aberystwyth on the map and are excited to represent Wales in the UK finals. Of course, none of this would be possible without our amazing customers and I would like to thank each and every one of them for their support. The encouragement we’ve received from locals, students and visitors has been amazing, and we’re proud to share this award with everyone who has helped make Tŷ Seidr what it is today."