Aberystwyth’s Tŷ Seidr Bar & Bottle Shop has been named CAMRA’s Champion Cider Bar of Wales.
The award, presented by the Campaign for Real Ale, follows an exceptional year for the venue. After securing the Ceredigion Champion Cider Bar title, Tŷ Seidr was crowned West Wales Area Cider Bar of West Wales before winning Champion Cider Bar of Wales.
They will now represent Wales in the UK finals later this year, placing it among the top 16 pubs in the UK for real cider and perry.
The bar is one of Wales’ premier cider destinations, offering more than 100 ciders and perries from Wales, Scotland, England and Ireland. Alongside independent producers, the bar also produces its own Tropical Cider, which has become a firm favourite with customers.
The bar also features a collection of over 100 board games and hosts regular board game nights, creating a welcoming social hub for locals and visitors alike.
Tŷ Seidr is also part of Aber Beer Fest, the annual August celebration of Aberystwyth’s thriving independent pub and bar scene.
Owner Ffion Roberts said: "This award is a huge honour for the business and reflects the hard work, passion and dedication of our team, as well as the incredible producers whose ciders we stock. We’re proud to be helping put Aberystwyth on the map and are excited to represent Wales in the UK finals. Of course, none of this would be possible without our amazing customers and I would like to thank each and every one of them for their support. The encouragement we’ve received from locals, students and visitors has been amazing, and we’re proud to share this award with everyone who has helped make Tŷ Seidr what it is today."
The team now turn their focus to the UK finals later this year, hoping to add a national title to an already remarkable year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.