Three prisoners who murdered Aberystwyth child killer Kyle Bevan have been told they will never be released from jail.
Lee Newell, aged 57, Mark Fellows, aged 47, and David Taylor, aged 64, were convicted on Thursday of attacking Kyle Bevan in his cell at HMP Wakefield before positioning his body to make it look like he was asleep.
Sentencing the trio on Friday to whole-life orders, judge Mrs Justice McGowan said: "You chose him as your target as he had been convicted of the murder of a child.
"Acting together you wounded him more than 25 times, several of those wounds were fatal."
"There were congratulations when you returned to your own landing. Word had spread.
"Fellows tried to dispose of his bloodstained trousers. All three had blood on your shoes. All of you had killed before."
The court heard that Bevan, aged 33, entered his cell at the prison on 4 November last year.
The trio followed him in before attacking him with makeshift weapons including a piece of metal taken from the back of a television and fashioned into a blade.
CCTV showed they had remained in Bevan’s cell for several minutes. He was not seen alive again.
During that period, Bevan was stabbed more than 25 times to the neck and body with a weapon. Further injuries were caused with another weapon while evidence showed that his heart and blood vessels were damaged and that he died from blood loss.
The court heard Newell, Fellows and Taylor had no regular association with Bevan, who was classed as a “vulnerable prisoner” and would not usually go onto the fourth landing where his cell was located.
CCTV footage showed the three men together in the days leading up to the killing. On the day of the murder, they were seen moving between cells on their landing before going together to the fourth floor shortly before the attack.
Taylor was seen taking an item from his waistband before entering Bevan’s cell. Four minutes and 39 seconds later, the three men left together.
Bevan’s body was not discovered until a roll call the following morning at which point the prison went into ‘lockdown’.
Searches of the defendants’ cells found items with Bevan’s blood on them. A piece of metal fashioned into a point was recovered and also contained his blood. Other items described as “makeshift weapons” were found in Taylor’s cell.
The jury found that the three defendants acted together and intended to kill Bevan or cause him serious harm. All three were convicted of murder.
Senior investigating officer, Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “This was a premeditated brutal attack carried out inside a prison by three long-term inmates.
“Fellows, Taylor and Newell’s actions showed a complete disregard for life and for the rules designed to keep people safe in custody.
“By their very nature, prisons are designed to deny offenders of their liberty, but they also need to be environments that are kept safe from unlawful violence.
“Today’s verdicts ensure the continued safety of others by holding these dangerous individuals to account and ensuring they face the full weight of the law.
“It also underlines that serious offences committed in West Yorkshire’s prisons will be thoroughly investigated and robustly prosecuted."
Bevan, 33, was jailed for a minimum of 28 years in 2023 for murdering his partner's two-year-old daughter, Lola James in Haverfordwest.
Following Lola James' death in 2020, Bevan spent a couple of years living in Aberystwyth at Rockland House on Queen's Road.
Bevan denied killing Lola, claiming she was pushed down the stairs by a dog, but a jury took just 10 hours to find him guilty of murder in 2023.
The attack took place on 17 July 2020, with Lola dying from her injuries four days later.
She had suffered a "catastrophic" brain injury, and medical experts noted 101 separate injuries to her body.
After assaulting Lola, Bevan, rather than phone 999, began searching for information on the internet about head injuries before taking photos and a video of her limp body.
Bevan denied the charge of murder, telling police Lola's injuries were caused by the family dog, an American bulldog called Jessie, which pushed her down the stairs.
The prosecution said the claim was a "deliberate lie to cover up his guilt".
Bevan had lived in the family home in Haverfordwest for four months before he killed Lola.
Lola’s mother, Sinead James, 30, from Neyland, was jailed for six years for causing or allowing her death.
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