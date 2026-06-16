Marie Hamilton is bringing her musical, ‘Madonna On The Rocks’, to Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
This show dives head-first into the chaos of life as a mother juggling ambition, artistry and her babe in arms.
Inspired by her own experiences of postnatal depression, Hamilton’s raw and hilarious performance captures the messy reality of trying to keep your dreams alive while raising a child. With a soundtrack that blends pop bangers and punk electronica, drawing inspiration from female icons like Madonna, Peaches and Nina Simone, the show is a rallying cry and celebration of those determined to give themselves to their children and still have something left for themselves.
With lighting design by Joe Price, choreography by Lucy Alderman, vocal direction from Becca Barrett and director Stephanie Kempson at the helm, this unmissable exploration of modern motherhood is bolstered by an award-winning creative team.
Recommended for those aged 14+ due to swearing and references to post-natal depression throughout, Madonna On The Rocks includes music from Cameron Mackintosh and Peter Brook Empty Space award-winning composer Ben Osborn (Three Lunar Seas, Opéra Grand Avignon; Ulster American, Schaubühne), and musical direction from Hildegard Ryan (Mustard and Chicken, Fringe First winning), Stephanie Kempson (Breathless, Fringe First winning) and Stephen Hudson.
Hildegard Ryan said: “This show is an epic mash-up of music, motherly love and madness.
“Marie Hamilton is an amazing talent, and her writing really grabs you around the heartstrings. It's been a privilege to work on Madonna On The Rocks and I'm very excited for audiences to see the slice of magic we have birthed.
“A rebellious and empowering response to the pressures of motherhood within this fast-paced and demanding society, Madonna On The Rocks invites audiences to laugh, cry and throw impossible expectations into the nappy bin.”
See Madonna On The Rocks at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 18 November at 7.45pm.
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