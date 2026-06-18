Three prisoners have been found guilty of murdering Aberystwyth child killer, Kyle Bevan, in his cell at HMP Wakefield.
Bevan sustained 25 stab wounds to his chest and abdomen, caused by at least two different weapons during the attack in his ‘tiny’ prison cell on 4 November before being ‘tucked up in bed’ to make it look like he was sleeping.
On Thursday, Mark Fellows, 45, David Taylor, 64, and 57-year-old Lee Newell were found guilty of murder at Leeds Crown Court.
The men were found guilty after a jury deliberated for less than three hours.
The three defendants were seen on CCTV following Bevan into his cell after 5.30pm on 4 November and emerging less than five minutes later in "a satisfied, job-done mood", prosecutors said.
Bevan was not discovered until the following morning when prison staff were tipped off by an inmate that "something was wrong".
It was found he had bled to death.
On the day of his death, he was seen on CCTV walking to his cell, followed by the three defendants, who were just seconds behind.
Taylor could be seen taking something from his waistband as he went in.
The court heard the three defendants left the cell less than five minutes later "as if nothing had happened" and could be seen shaking hands and congratulating each other.
Giving his closing speech to jurors, prosecutor, Jason Pitter KC, said: "None of them has taken the opportunity to explain to you, to the court, to the police at any stage, what happened. We say, that's because they can't."
Pitter said Newell, who is serving a whole life order, had previously strangled a man who murdered a child and left him in his bed, telling jurors there was "a chilling similarity to that and the circumstances of Kyle Bevan's death".
Bevan, 33, was jailed for a minimum of 28 years in 2023 for murdering his partner's two-year-old daughter, Lola James in Haverfordwest.
Following Lola James' death in 2020, Bevan spent a couple of years living in Aberystwyth at Rockland House on Queen's Road.
Bevan denied killing Lola, claiming she was pushed down the stairs by a dog, but a jury took just 10 hours to find him guilty of murder in 2023.
The attack took place on 17 July 2020, with Lola dying from her injuries four days later.
She had suffered a "catastrophic" brain injury, and medical experts noted 101 separate injuries to her body.
After assaulting Lola, Bevan, rather than phone 999, began searching for information on the internet about head injuries before taking photos and a video of her limp body.
Bevan denied the charge of murder, telling police Lola's injuries were caused by the family dog, an American bulldog called Jessie, which pushed her down the stairs.
The prosecution said the claim was a "deliberate lie to cover up his guilt".
Bevan had lived in the family home in Haverfordwest for four months before he killed Lola.
Lola’s mother, Sinead James, 30, from Neyland, was jailed for six years for causing or allowing her death.
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