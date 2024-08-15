As A level, T Level and BTEC students discover the results of their hard work, the Career Development Institute (CDI), the UK’s professional body for career development, is seeking to reassure those young people who haven’t received the grades they had been expecting.
CDI board member and former CDI President, Carolyn Parry, runs her award-winning Career Alchemy consultancy from Aberystwyth and spent 14 years at Aberystwyth University, where she became careers and employability director.
She said: “Llongyfarchiadau and congratulations to everyone who has received their results today!
“Whatever your grades may be, today marks an exciting new chapter.
“For those who gained their desired grades, today is the first step towards their chosen career path. And for those who are disappointed with today’s results, Careers Wales has staff in schools both today and over the next few days ready to help.
“Today is just one day, and career professionals can help you today and throughout your life to design your life the way you want, and uncover opportunities and pathways that you may not have thought of, and ultimately help you create an exciting future.”
Alongside support from parents and teachers, young people can reach out to their school or college Careers Adviser to gain impartial, expert advice and guidance.
Carolyn added: “Careers advice and support is available to all pupils in Wales via Careers Wales – and all Careers Wales advisers are members of CDI.
“They undertake ongoing training to maintain awareness of all the academic and vocational routes that are available, as well as the roles they can lead to.
“As CDI members, they abide by the CDI Code of Ethics and offer impartial advice – they are focused on what is best for you.”
While today is a key date for young people needing careers guidance, the CDI stresses that career development professionals can add value throughout each person’s career, helping with career changes, in the event of redundancy and as you near retirement. Career development professionals can help you evaluate what you want from your career, how to gain the skills to progress and in developing career management skills to overcome barriers and setbacks.
Ongoing career guidance is not only good for an individual’s career, but the cumulative effect also benefits the economy and society, ensuring that the UK has the skills it needs for the future. To understand this better, the CDI recently carried out a survey of over 5,000 UK adults, asking about their careers and the support they’ve had. Although the final report is yet to be published, CDI Research Manager, Stephen Plimmer commented on the findings.
He said: “From our research, fewer than 1 in 5 people in the UK understand what a career guidance practitioner could offer them, and only 1 in 3 know about the National Career Service in England, which is free to use. However, when people do use careers guidance professionals, the great majority report meaningful benefits, which span from understanding a wider range of options open to them, through to being better able to make effective applications.
“These initial findings bolster the case for the young people receiving their exam results today to look for ongoing support throughout their careers – whether that be from their college or university, the public careers services, an employer or from the range of qualified practitioners listed on the UK Register of Career Development Professionals at https://www.thecdi.net/professional-register.”
Students can access support through their school or college. In Wales, support is available at workingwales.gov.wales/start-your-story.