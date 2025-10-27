Two-thirds of Welsh households are reported to be involved in trick-or-treating this year, as 66 per cent of residents plan to place a perky pumpkin outside their house to welcome those paying a seasonal visit to their door.
From terrifying bauble-eyed eight-foot-tall horse skulls asking to be let into your house, to undead tail-less sows chasing your children home, Wales has a knack for spooky traditions.
The Wales-wide spooky season could be in some part due to the long-held traditions that take place this time of year in the country, including the 13th-century Welsh tradition of Noson Galan Gaeaf.
Holiday park provider Away Resorts found that across the UK, Halloween is becoming more popular, as 71 per cent of households plan to hand out goodies to their spooky or sweet doorstep visitors.
The findings also show that nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of Brits think that Halloween is growing in popularity, with 55 per cent now preferring it to Guy Fawkes Night on 5 November.
One in two now say Halloween is their favourite time of year after Christmas.
This Halloween falls on a Friday, but despite this only one in five Brits are planning to attend a Halloween party, with the majority opting for a scary movie, staying in to welcome trick-or-treaters, or pumpkin carving with family and friends.
Samantha Storey, Experience Delivery Manager at Away Resorts, said: “Our research shows that Brits love to keep things traditional at Halloween, with pumpkin carving outshining a night out.
“What’s more, the shift towards cosy nights in with family and friends, highlights just how important Halloween has become as a seasonal celebration for all ages.
“That’s exactly the spirit we’re bringing to our parks this year with our annual 31 Days of Halloween festivities.”
Away Resorts is currently running its biggest annual 31 Days of Halloween celebrations yet, across selected UK holiday parks.
Guests can expect spooky decorations, seasonal arts and crafts and a host of #notsospooky entertainment for the Boo Crew for the whole family to enjoy.
