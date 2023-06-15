THE ABERYSTWYTH branch of a national charity has taken the ‘difficult decision’ to close after 50 years of fundraising in the community.
The committee responsible for overseeing the town’s MD (Muscular Dystrophy) UK branch will bring operations to a close immediately.
Its closure coincides with the commemoration of 50 years since the branch’s inception.
The inaugural meeting took place in June 1973, hosted by Ann Hughes - who has served as the branch chairman for the past 25 years.
Mrs Hughes says she was motivated to raise awareness and finances for research about MD after having four children who suffer the condition.
The disorder involves progressive muscle wasting, loss of strength and a shortened life expectancy. It is largely hereditary, often manifesting in multiple family members, and there are no cures available.
The inaugural meeting was held at Mrs Hughes and her husband Rheon’s home in Llanon. This pivotal event united regional families affected by MD, giving rise to the Aberystwyth branch.
MD UK, a pioneering medical research charity, has been at the forefront of the quest for treatments and cures for over six decades.
Mrs Hughes said: “All of us are in our 70s and 80s. In recent years, we have had great difficulty finding new volunteers. The nature of charity fundraising has also changed.
“A special thank you goes to the people, both past and present, affected by muscular dystrophy, who were all very grateful for our support. We shall miss them all. It was an honour to know them and support them over the course of many brave years.”
The branch leased a small shop in Bath Street in 1980 until it closed in 2019. It has always been run entirely by volunteers.
In the UK alone, approximately 110,000 children and adults are living with various forms of this condition.
A charity spokesperson added: “The branch emerged as a prominent force within the community during a memorable summer evening in 1975. Lord Richard Attenborough, an Oscar-winning film director and actor who served as President of MD UK at the time, visited Aberystwyth to receive a substantial donation of £9,000 from the generous students at the university.
“As time went on, celebrity supporters of MD UK, including Andrew Cruickshank from the TV series ‘Dr. Finlay’s Casebook’, Wales goalkeeper Dai Davies, and Simon Williams from ‘Upstairs Downstairs’, joined forces with the branch.”