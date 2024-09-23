Aberystwyth firework display has received sponsorship from a number of local businesses.
Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club, who took over the running of the town’s traditional firework display earlier this year, say they have been overwhelmed by their support, with companies large and small sponsoring this year’s event, adding to the thousands of pounds the event will raise, all for good causes.
Ardal Club President, Martin Tranter said: “We are very grateful to all the companies supporting our event.
“We are delighted with the brilliant level of support we have received, and in particular would like to thank our principal event sponsors, ABER Instruments and Alexanders Estate Agency. We will be raising much needed funds for Mind Aberystwyth and 2nd Penparcau Scouts as well many local and national good causes.”
Emma Thomas, ABER Instruments HR Director said: “ABER is very pleased to be able to support the Aberystwyth fireworks this November in conjunction with the Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club. It's a fantastic opportunity to bring the local community together and we look forward to seeing everyone there”.
Speaking of Alexanders motivation to sponsor the event, Layla Ross said: “Growing in up in Aberystwyth, fireworks night at the rugby club was always something I looked forward to. It was such a treat to get wrapped up warm and go down to watch with my mum. And now to have the opportunity to take my own daughters and making those memories with them is just so special.”
Layla added: “My husband and I are so proud to be able to help this event continue and move forwards. It’s very much our pleasure to be event sponsors. We can’t wait to see everyone there.”
Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club have taken over the running of the event from Aberystwyth Round Table. They held their last firework display in November 2023, citing a lack of members as the reason for their stepping down.
In May 2024, Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club announced they had stepped in to save the event.
Tickets for this year’s firework display, on Tuesday, 5 November, are available to buy now. Visit www.tickettailor.com/events/ardalaberystwythrotaryclub/1317735