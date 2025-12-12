The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Aberystwyth together with ten members of Aberystwyth Kronberg Twinning went over to the twin-town for their Christmas Market, held over the weekend of 6 – 7 December.

The group also took over the well-known musician, Mo Pleasure, to represent Aberystwyth at the Town Twinning Reception held on Friday 5 December.

Aberystwyth Kronberg Twinning
Mayor Emlyn Jones on stage in Kronberg (Aberystwyth Kronberg Twinning)

The Kronberg Christmas Market is well-known around the Frankfurt area, and was well attended despite the cloudy and occasionally wet weather.

As well as performing on the Friday evening, Mo Pleasure did a set at the market itself on the Saturday – under a hastily-erected gazebo to keep the rain off his keyboard! Both performances were very well received