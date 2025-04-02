A Penparcau councillor has praised the community spirit of traders in Aberystwyth who donated Easter eggs to a worthy cause.
The Jubilee Storehouse in Penparcau asked Cllr Carl Worrall if he find Easter egg donations for the foodbank to support families acros the county.
Cllr Worrall said: "I was asked by one of the volunteers at the Jubilee Storehouse Penparcau if I could help them get 100 Easter Eggs for the families that need support at this hard time.
"So I put on my council page if any residents could help me get the eggs, and the response was heartwarming.
"A massive thank you to Amy and Lee Pereira, Helen and Paul Williams, Donna Hughes, and her family that told me that once they needed help from the Jubilee Storehouse so they were always happy to help.
"David Day and the staff at The Hut, Steven Fenner from Tool Station, without their help, we couldn't have achieved it.
"I just want to say thank you to the people who support the Jubilee Storehouse and the volunteers who are there to help families from around Ceredigion."