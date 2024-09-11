ABERYSTWYTH'S castle grounds will host a free day of live music and family fun this Saturday.
Gŵyl y Castell will be held on Saturday, 14 September, from 10am until 9pm with a variety of acts throughout the day.
The day kicks off with an official opening at 10.30am by Aberystwyth mayor, Cllr Maldwyn Pryse, followed by a singalong with Iwcadwli at 11.30am.
Other acts include Danswyr Seithenyn from 12.45; the Rock Project at 1.45pm; Aberystwyth-based band, Bwca; Band pres Llaregub at 4pm; Sgarmes at 5pm; rocl band Mellt at 6.15pm, with Bwncath ending the festival from 7.30pm.
Food, drink and craft stores will also be on hand throughout the day.
The festival also coincides with the market at the top of town.
There will also be children's entertainment, including a bouncy castle.
The forecast for Saturday is looking promising, with sunny spells and more importantly, dry weather.