An Aberystwyth man ran for 24 hours with just 30 minutes of sleep to raise money for the hospital that saved his mum.
Andrew Gittins committed to running 100 miles on Saturday, 7 September, to thank Bronglais for their “amazing” treatment of his mum who had breast cancer.
The 30-year-old decided to run for 24 hours straight around a one-mile track at Blaendolau to complete the challenge.
Organising the entire event himself, he ran throughout the night and rain to raise £3,963 for the Bronglais Chemotherapy Unit and Prostate Cancer Research.
Andrew estimates stopping only five times throughout the day, despite his knees “falling apart” at mile 60, causing him “unbelievable pain”.
He managed to walk the rest of the laps thanks to the help and support of his friends and family.
Andrew hopes to reach his £5,000 target, saying: “I still can’t believe I didn’t run a single lap on my own, even throughout the night while it rained there was a minimum of four of us.
“There had to be over a hundred people there supporting, walking, running, coming to say hello, there were too many to name.
“I wasn’t expecting to raise anywhere near what I’ve raised so far so I’m a bit blown away.”
He said he had always wanted to do a 100-mile race, and though he only reached an epic 91 miles due to his knee injury, he’s grateful for the support, and for his mum who has just got the all-clear after enduring chemotherapy treatment breast cancer during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The carpenter who has previously run a marathon and ultra-marathon in his spare time said: “Bronglais were really good to her so I wanted to give something back.
“Nothing was ever too much, they always went above and beyond, they were amazing and always lifted her spirits.”
Supporters set up a rest gazebo for Andrew with a plunge pool to keep him well during his epic trial.
Morrisons and Tesco sponsored the event by providing food and water throughout the day.