The Ragged Storytelling Collective fuse modern myths and Welsh folk music for an unforgettable performance of BINDERELLA.
Touring to Rhayader and Aberystwyth, BINDERELLA is described as a tale for our times, a wild birth-myth of an Anti-Goddess who challenges the forces of greed and despair that seek to steal our future from us.
The Ragged Storytelling Collective is a storytelling and music ensemble which includes Kestrel Morton, Heulwen Williams and Hazel Morton.
Formed in 2020 and supported by Beyond the Border Storytelling Festival, mentored by Daniel Morden and Ollie Wilson Dixon (The Devil’s Violin), the trio bring their own style of immersive and bold storytelling that feels like a Mad Max myth or an anti-capitalist Terry Pratchett fairy tale.
On 15 September BINDERELLA will tour to The Lost Arc, Rhayader.
The final performance of 2024 will be an ‘anti panto’ alternative for Christmas audiences on 19 December at Ceredigion Museum, Aberystwyth.
Further tour and show information can be found at: kestrel-morton.com/theraggedstorytellingcollective