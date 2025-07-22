Organised by Susie Ennals, the group sang six songs in Aberystwyth bandstand. They were Croeso by Pauline Down, Wake up by Nick Prater, Iqhude, a traditional sound from South Africa in Zulu, Make of yourself an offering, composed by Justin Epstein with harmonies arranged by Ruth Gordon, Ynys Enlli, by Esyllt Harker, and A single drop of rain, by Dave Camlin.