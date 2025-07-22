A choir made up of local community choirs has raised thousands for WaterAid.
Organised by Susie Ennals, the group sang six songs in Aberystwyth bandstand. They were Croeso by Pauline Down, Wake up by Nick Prater, Iqhude, a traditional sound from South Africa in Zulu, Make of yourself an offering, composed by Justin Epstein with harmonies arranged by Ruth Gordon, Ynys Enlli, by Esyllt Harker, and A single drop of rain, by Dave Camlin.
Susie said: “The beautiful rhythm of the South African Zulu song soon had the audience swinging to the rhythm. Their appreciation for the wonderful singing was shown by the amount received in the buckets, £1,253. Thank you for the support.”
So far on justgiving.com, £2,460 has been raised.
