A man who damaged a door bolt at an Aberystwyth property has been handed a conditional discharge by magistrates.

David Dixon, of 42 Warmley Close, Wolverhampton, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 July.

The 51-year-old pleaded guilty to damaging a door bolt at a property on Eastgate Street on 11 June this year.

Charges of assault and using violence to secure entry to a premises were dismissed.

Dixon was handed a six month conditional discharge.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.