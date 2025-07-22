A man who damaged a door bolt at an Aberystwyth property has been handed a conditional discharge by magistrates.
David Dixon, of 42 Warmley Close, Wolverhampton, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 July.
The 51-year-old pleaded guilty to damaging a door bolt at a property on Eastgate Street on 11 June this year.
Charges of assault and using violence to secure entry to a premises were dismissed.
Dixon was handed a six month conditional discharge.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.
