The Wizard of Oz at Aberystwyth Arts Centre has an incredible creative team at the helm with five star theatre, West End shows, Strictly Come Dancing and Britain’s Got Talent on their collective CVs.
Director Richard Cheshire, Musical Director David Roper and Choreographer James Bennett have assembled to produce what promises to be one of Aberystwyth’s greatest summer season shows.
This is James’ first time in Aberystwyth, and he brings a wealth of talent with him having worked extensively across theatre, film and television. He is Assistant Choreographer on Britain’s Got Talent and choreographs for Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing On Ice, the National Lottery’s Big Night Of Musicals, and The Greatest Dancer.
He has performed in numerous shows including Strictly Ballroom, Dirty Dancing, We Will Rock You and Hairspray, and is delighted to be working in Aberystwyth.
“This is my first time here and I love it,” he said.
“It’s beautiful. Everyone is so friendly and welcoming.
“Richard saw some of my work, approached me for Wizard of Oz and described Aberystwyth. It is everything he said it would be.
“It’s so special putting an original spin on Wizard of Oz, and spending summer here working with Richard, David and this incredible cast and crew.
“I wanted to put a fresh take on the choreography by mixing lots of styles and Richard and David have been really receptive to that. I think we have created something unique and fast-paced.”
David returns to Aberystwyth having previously worked with Richard on a number of shows.
His extensive career as a musical director, composer and TV pianist has taken him all over the world. He has worked with Sue Pollard (Annie), Dame Edna Everage (pantomime), Ruthie Henshall, Aled Jones and Willard White (the BBC’s The Sound of The Musicals), Tony Hadley and Gene Pitney (ITV’s Sing it Your Way) and been “lured in front of the camera” to join 4 Poofs and a Piano, the brilliant house band on the BBC’s Friday Night With Jonathan Ross.
“I’m really happy to be back in Aberystwyth,” David said.
“And Wizard of Oz was my first ever job with Buster Merryfield.
“We’ve made some really fun additions to this version, and I think audiences will really enjoy it.”
Richard returns to Aberystwyth having just directed a five star production of Hamlet in Stafford.
The respected pantomime aficionado and seasoned director, writer and performer has worked on numerous professional shows across the UK with a variety of celebrities in critically acclaimed productions.
He has pioneered the development of professional Summer Season productions at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, and is thrilled to be working with David and James on his favourite musical.
“The Wizard of Oz has the feel-good factor, it’s a family show, and our production is fresh, vibrant and full of fun.
“We have assembled a fabulous creative team and I am very privileged to be back in Aberystwyth, my second home, working with this brilliant cast, crew, and creative team.”
The Wizard of Oz runs from 8-30 August.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.