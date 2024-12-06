Aberystwyth’s annual Christmas tree lights switch-on attracted record numbers, according to Menter Aberystwyth
The event, on Saturday, 30 November, was well-attended throughout the day with more market stalls than ever and possibly the biggest crowd of people around the tree and along the route of the lantern parade
The market stalls have gone but the glittering lights remain throughout the town and on its many trees, including the one on Glyndwr Square.
Looking back on last week’s event, compered by Ioan Guile, Emlyn Jones, Chair of Menter Aberystwyth said: "We'd like to extend a huge thank you to everyone involved in the organising of the event, from the first meetings in May through to the day itself.
“The event is entirely run by volunteers, and without them, it wouldn't be possible.
“We'd also like to thank Aberystwyth University and Aberystwyth Town Council for their support in funding Menter Aberystwyth's activities every year.
“If you'd like to get involved, please get in touch!"
Menter Aberystwyth volunteer Kerry Ferguson added: "We had a record amount of stalls this year, and are already hearing from shops and venues in town how the extra footfall put a bit more money into their tills.
“It just shows the importance of events in the town to increase footfall and encourage regeneration.
“The market was consistently busy all day, and we think we had record numbers attend the switch on.
“A huge thanks to everyone for supporting, and remember to keeping supporting your local businesses this winter."
The Grinch put in an appearance, which was a surprise to everyone, including Menter Aberystwyth, but he entertained the crowds and they would like to extend their thanks to him also.