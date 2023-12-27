Aberystwyth Surf Life Saving Club is gathering stories of the club's positive effect on the community as part of it's 60th year celebrations.
The club would like to hear past and present members, trainers and parents' tales that highlight the sense of community in the club.
"We would love to hear what the club meant to you and how it helped you," said club chairman Gray Lane.
"The club would like to record these memories to develop a living record of the club over the past 60 years.
"We would welcome any of you to send in written messages, voice recordings, photos and videos. Please highlight the positive impacts the club has had in your lives.
"The 60th anniversary is an incredible landmark and testament to the vital role the club plays in our coastal community.
"Please take the time to make a contribution by sharing your memories of the club, we would really appreciate your contribution and will use these in our year-end celebrations."