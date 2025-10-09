Aberystwyth Coastguards were called out twice in the early hours to respond to incidents.
Coastguards were tasked to conduct a search of the area around Victoria Terrace at the northern end of Aberystwyth promenade at 2.20am on 9 October following a request from Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust.
Nothing untoward was found and the team returned to base.
At 4.25am, Coastguards responded to concerns for a yacht that had heeled over in the marina due to the low spring tide.
Coastguards liaised with the vessel owners and ensured all was well, remaining on scene for around two hours whilst the tide turned and the vessel refloated.
Coastguards returned back to base again at around 6.30am.
