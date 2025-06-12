Aberystwyth coastguard has issued a warning not to “rubberneck” (stare) when the emergency services are working after a vehicle failed to stop at a zebra crossing and a pedestrian fell over.
The coastguard’s warning on social media said the accident occurred while they were assisting a casualty on the beach.
“We implore members of the public, particularly those that are driving, to maintain awareness of their surroundings at all times but especially when passing emergency scenes and to not “rubberneck”.”
The post on 11 June includes details of the evening’s events.
Aberystwyth Coastguard was called at 8.30pm to assist the ambulance service with a casualty on the beach under the wooden jetty on North Beach.
“With members of the ambulance service on scene and administering care the coastguard team facilitated stretchering the casualty off the beach and into the ambulance for onward transfer to hospital,” the post explained.
“No sooner had we transferred the casualty into the ambulance we were alerted to a commotion on the zebra crossing, where it appeared someone had taken a tumble after a vehicle had failed to stop.
“Having alerted members of Dyfed-Powys Police who were attending the first incident, and with the ambulance busy with the first casualty, the coastguard team tended to the second casualty.
“Thankfully it soon became clear that aside from some bumps, bruises and a fair amount of shock, they were not seriously injured, and were picked up soon after by a family member.
“Our thanks to the staff of Baravin for their help with providing a seat and some napkins to help clear up some split yoghurts in the casualty’s bag.”
The warning to rubberneckers followed along with a note to call 999 and ask for the coastguard if you see anyone in difficulty on the cliffs, shoreline or out to sea.
