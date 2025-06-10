Dovey Valley Motorclub has raised £1,350 for local good causes.
The club organised an Autotest Championship in Tonfanau Quarry Tywyn where members raised £450 for Aberdyfi Search & Rescue, £450 for Aberdyfi RNLI and £450 for the Cardiac Monitoring Unit (CMU) at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
“The money was raised through entry fees, spectator donations and from the event’s caterers, The Tasty Truck Co, Tywyn, and Fairbourne Ices,” a group spokesperson said.
“We also would like to thank Darren Hesleton from Tonfanau Quarry for use of the venue, our sponsors Dyfi Skips, Dysynni Drain Services, Konexit, and all our organisers and marshals for their time.”
Cheques were donated to representatives of the local good causes by club members Sophie Law, Conrad Law and Hannah Kelly.
